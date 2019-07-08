CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Bronx, Concourse, Local TV, New York, NYPD


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man and woman seen on surveillance video are wanted for stealing a refrigerator and a washer from a commercial building on Sherman Street last month in the Concourse section of the Bronx.

The NYPD is asking for help in identifying the burglary suspects.

Police say they entered the building at 1181 Sherman Ave. through a side entrance.

The suspects can be seen using a hand truck to cart away the washing machine.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.

