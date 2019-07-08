



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Huge crowds of enthusiastic fans are expected to greet the World Cup champion U.S. Women’s National Team in the Big Apple on Wednesday.

The city is busy preparing for a ticker-tape parade and so are local businesses, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

The U.S. woman will be passing through the Canyon of Heroes. The barricades were already up Monday, and the prep work for the ticker tape the parade gets its name from has begun.

The sidewalk along Broadway is decorated with names of the United States’ greatest athletes. On Wednesday, fans will gather to celebrate the American women capturing their record fourth World Cup championship with Sunday’s 2-0 win over The Netherlands.

“The girls crushed it. It was intense. I couldn’t watch all of it,” soccer fan “Sarah” told Fan.

Sarah and her two daughters will be in the crowd Wednesday morning as confetti rains from the sky. They missed Team USA’s last World Cup win and parade four years ago. This time, they’re hoping to spot their role models.

“They are strong, smart, they work really hard at everything they do and they’re standing up a lot for themselves,” Sarah said.

The Downtown Alliance is busy collecting about a ton of shredded recycled paper that will be distributed to participating businesses along the route.

“Right now, it’s over two dozen. We’re going to continue to work on that. Not everyone can open their windows any more. But we’re gonna have a lot of healthy participation and people are really exited for this moment,” Downtown Alliance president Jessica Lappin said.

Local restaurants and delis are excited for the foot traffic, too. Danny Martinez, who works at Apple Gourmet, said he already knows his cousin will be stopping by.

“She’s gonna drop by the store to grab something to eat and She will be on her way to see the parade,” Martinez said.

The parade begins at Battery Park at 9:30 a.m. and will end at City Hall.