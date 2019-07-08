AT-A-GLANCE:
- Ticker-Tape Parade Planned For USWNT World Cup Champions
- Photos: U.S. Women’s National Team Wins 2019 World Cup
- Preparations Underway For Massive NYC Ticker-Tape Parade To Celebrate World Cup Champion USWNT
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – All hail the world champions.
Officials and sports teams from around the Tri-State Area and beyond are preparing to celebrate the United States Women’s National Team’s fourth World Cup win with a ticker-tape parade Wednesday.
But the celebrations started early online.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the team will be celebrated with a tickertape parade down the Canyon of Heroes.
“Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!” tweeted President Donald Trump.
“The greatest city in the world can’t wait to celebrate the greatest team in the world,” de Blasio wrote on Twitter.
“America is so proud of all of these amazing women,” tweeted Sen. Charles Schumer.
Schumer also highlighted the New York connections of players Crystal Dunn of Rockville Centre and Allie Long of Northport.
Schumer also pointed out the ongoing pay dispute regarding female players.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also hailed their achievement, and asked why they were not being paid equally.
“Who run the world?” tweeted New York Attorney General Letitia James, borrowing from Beyonce.
“USA! USA! USA!” cheered New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.
City Council Speaker Corey Johnson called the team “an inspiration.”
Rep. Max Rose called their performance “incredible” and also brought up the equal pay issue.
“To the amazing women of the USWNT: Thank you for playing like girls,” tweeted former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Area sports teams also tweeted their congratulations and well wishes.