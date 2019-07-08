



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – All hail the world champions.

Officials and sports teams from around the Tri-State Area and beyond are preparing to celebrate the United States Women’s National Team’s fourth World Cup win with a ticker-tape parade Wednesday.

But the celebrations started early online.

YES YES YES YES! To our 2019 World Cup Champion @USWNT: you have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions. We’ll see you Wednesday at 9:30 AM for the Ticker Tape Parade down the Canyon of Heroes. #OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/bwCEoJYg3r — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 7, 2019

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the team will be celebrated with a tickertape parade down the Canyon of Heroes.

Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

The greatest city in the world can't wait to celebrate the greatest team in the world. #OneNationOneTeam #USWNT pic.twitter.com/7XFn5K5wAj — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 7, 2019

“America is so proud of all of these amazing women,” tweeted Sen. Charles Schumer.

New York’s two #USWNT World Cup Champions today: Crystal Dunn from Rockville Centre.

Allie Long from Northport. New York is so proud of you both.#USAvNed ⚽️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kuIrXQgzDQ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 7, 2019

Schumer also highlighted the New York connections of players Crystal Dunn of Rockville Centre and Allie Long of Northport.

Schumer also pointed out the ongoing pay dispute regarding female players.

World champions! Congrats to the incredible women of@USWNT on their 4th World Cup! And while everyone celebrates today, ask yourself: why, in 2019, are they still not being paid equally? And then, demand we do something about it. pic.twitter.com/tPJ3zHmfWm — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 7, 2019

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also hailed their achievement, and asked why they were not being paid equally.

“Who run the world?” tweeted New York Attorney General Letitia James, borrowing from Beyonce.

“USA! USA! USA!” cheered New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

Congrats to our World Cup Champions @USWNT! Can’t wait to celebrate this historic victory. These women are an inspiration ❤️🇺🇸💙🇺🇸❤️ https://t.co/x8nspxsbcU — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) July 7, 2019

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson called the team “an inspiration.”

Incredible #USWNT performance. Way to bring home the World Cup AGAIN! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🏆🏆🏆🏆 Now pay them equally. #OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/Z3yKJUE3K3 — Max Rose (@MaxRose4NY) July 7, 2019

Rep. Max Rose called their performance “incredible” and also brought up the equal pay issue.

World champs—again!! To the amazing women of the #USWNT: Thank you for playing like girls. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GWlLR0nwcX — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 7, 2019

Area sports teams also tweeted their congratulations and well wishes.