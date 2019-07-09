Comments
SEASIDE PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A man on his sailboat washed ashore on Island Beach State Park Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The man washed ashore at around 12:30 p.m. after setting sail two days ago from Long Island, the Coast Guard said. He had been drifting since.
The man was dehydrated but otherwise said to be in good shape.
His 18-foot boat is said to be unregistered.