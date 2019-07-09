SOMERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – New York State Police are looking for a pair of men they say pretended to be officers in Westchester County.

Police say the men drove around Somers on Monday and identified themselves as detectives using fake badges.

Troop K – Somers, New York – On July 8, 2018, the New York State Police from the Somers barracks began investigating a suspicious incident involving two men posing as police officers asking homeowners if they had security systems in place. https://t.co/naHU9wzJvk pic.twitter.com/U2c3PpdDd1 — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) July 9, 2019

Investigators say the men claimed they were looking for video evidence of burglaries and asked homeowners if they had security.

They would leave once the resident pointed to the camera.

The men are believed to have been driving a grey 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Becerra of the New York State Police in Somers at 914-769-2600.