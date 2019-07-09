Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested for allegedly burning a gay pride flag outside a Harlem bar.
Police said Tuesday that 20-year-old Tyresse Singleton, of Harlem, is facing hate crime and arson charges.
Surveillance footage shows a man intentionally setting fire to a pride flag hanging in front of the Alibi Lounge on Seventh Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
That wasn’t the first time the popular gay bar’s property had been destroyed.
On May 31, a man was caught on camera setting fire to two pride flags outside the same bar.
Statistics from the NYPD show that while overall crime in the city is down, hate crimes have spiked 64% this year.