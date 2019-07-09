



— Apartment hunting on a budget can be frustrating. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Harlem look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,096, compared to a $3,000 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Harlem via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

West 137th Street and Edgecombe Avenue

Listed at $1,550/month, this studio apartment, located at West 137th Street and Edgecombe Avenue, is 16.2 percent less than the $1,850/month median rent for a studio in Harlem.

The unit features hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Look out for a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

2300 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd.

Next, this studio apartment, situated at 2300 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd., is listed for $1,585/month.

You’ll find high ceilings, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

204 W. 133rd St.

Then there’s this apartment at 204 W. 133rd St., listed at $1,625/month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

759 St. Nicholas Ave.

Finally, over at 759 St. Nicholas Ave., there’s this studio apartment, going for $1,700/month.

In the unit, you’re promised a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Expect a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

