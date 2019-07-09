CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man traveled from Massachusetts to a New Jersey mall with 11 pounds of heroin as part of a drug-trafficking organization operating in Mexico.

Jose Lemus was charged with conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute heroin on Monday.

Authorities say the 50-year-old, who is a Mexican citizen living in Boston, arrived at Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth on Friday to meet with a confidential source and an undercover officer in the parking lot. Authorities say after assuring the source, Lemus returned with a duffel bag containing five kilograms of China White heroin.

Authorities say the drug-trafficking organization is believed to traffic drugs in the New Jersey and New York area.

It’s not known if Lemus has a lawyer.

