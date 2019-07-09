MOUNT SINAI, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Three young women were killed in a single-car crash in Suffolk County on Monday night.
Police said the accident happened at around 11 p.m. on Mount Sinai-Coram Road. An SUV struck a utility pole and flipped over. Electrical wires came down on top of the vehicle and then caught fire, CBSN New York’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.
Neighbors immediately ran outside to see what happened and said they saw the SUV on fire and heard screams. They said they tried to help but the flames were too intense.
Police said the victims range in age from 23 to 25.
On Tuesday afternoon, the SUV had been removed, but the utility pole was still laying across wires. Crews were working to restore power to the neighborhood.
Residents told Gusoff they were too shaken to speak on camera, adding it was a very upsetting scene.
The speed limit on the road is 40 mph, but neighbors said there are crashes all the time.
Suffolk County police are still investigating.