NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A name change has been made for the bill that would extend the 9/11 Victims’ Compensation Fund in order to honor three heroes.

The bill will be renamed in memory of NYPD detective Luis Alvarez who died last month from 9/11-related illness; FDNY firefighter Ray Pfeifer who passed away in 2017; and NYPD detective James Zadroga who died in 2006.

The bill was originally named in honor of detective Zadroga.

The legislation provides funding for 9/11 first responders who got sick working at Ground Zero.

Reauthorization of the bill is still pending in congress.

