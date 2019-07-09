Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A name change has been made for the bill that would extend the 9/11 Victims’ Compensation Fund in order to honor three heroes.
Reauthorization of the bill is still pending in congress.
The bill will be renamed in memory of NYPD detective Luis Alvarez who died last month from 9/11-related illness; FDNY firefighter Ray Pfeifer who passed away in 2017; and NYPD detective James Zadroga who died in 2006.
The bill was originally named in honor of detective Zadroga.
The legislation provides funding for 9/11 first responders who got sick working at Ground Zero.
