Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Nassau County Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved K-9 officer.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Nassau County Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved K-9 officer.
The police department says K-9 Jake passed away peacefully over the weekend.
Jake joined the department in 2009 and worked with his partner, Officer Jeff Shaikh, for 10 years to catch criminals, get drugs off the streets and find missing people with cognitive impairments.
The department says Shaikh and Jake were responsible for locating the suspect in the murder of gas station attendant Hany Awad in 2015.
“Jake was a brave and loyal police dog, and he leaves behind quite a legacy in the NCPD,” police said in a Facebook post.