Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of cats near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Tiger, domestic shorthair

Tiger is an adorable male domestic shorthair cat staying at City Critters, Inc.

He’s neutered, and he has all his shots. He is already house-trained.

Notes from his caretakers:

Tiger is as sweet as they come. A bit shy at first, but give him a second to warm up, and he’ll lean into your hand to get pets and chin scratches.

Bubbles, domestic shorthair

Bubbles is an adorable female domestic shorthair cat currently residing at WaHi Cats (Washington Heights Cat Colony).

Bubbles loves other cats. Have no fear: She is already house-trained. She is spayed and has all her shots.

From her current caretaker:

We think Bubbles was a podiatrist in another life, as she is a good foot examiner. Bubbles was abused in her previous home by the owner’s boyfriend, so we had to rescue her and get her treated by a vet. She is slowly and surely trusting humans again.

Simba, Siamese

Simba is a sweet male Siamese cat being kept at Zanis Furry Friends ZFF, Inc.

Simba loves other cats. Zanis Furry Friends ZFF, Inc, however, wants to place him in a home without small children. He is neutered and vaccinated. Fear not: He is already house-trained.

His current caretakers say:

Simba is a shy Siamese cat, between one and three years old, seven pounds, very sleek. He does like other kitties! Very sweet cat, no aggression and super handsome!

Blake, tabby mix

Blake is a darling male tabby mix in the care of K9Kastle.

Blake is a social animal, and he’s happy to keep company with other cats. Good news: He is already house-trained. His vaccinations are up to date, and he’s neutered. He is a special-needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements.

Here’s what his friends at K9Kastle think of him:

This little guy is about 10 years old. He has a condition called “cerebellar hypoplasia” (CH). That just means he walks funny and sort of “rocks and rolls.” He loves other kitties and often plays uncle to the wee ones. He would love to be adopted with one of his foster siblings, Mina or Champ (pictured below).

Champ, tuxedo mix

Champ is an adorable female tuxedo mix in the care of K9Kastle.

Champ gets along well with other cats. Her vaccinations are up to date, and she is spayed. She is already house-trained. She is a special-needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements.

Here’s what her friends at K9Kastle think of her:

Champ is a sweet, shy five-year-old kitty. She and her three siblings arrived at K9Kastle at five months old and semi-feral. The two boys were placed, but Champ and her sister Mina remained in foster. While they became friendly(er), they have retained some of their scaredy-cat ways.

