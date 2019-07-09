



— The village of Patchogue is taking an unconventional step to clear the air. Trustees voted to crack down on car idlers, and drivers who break the rules face a hefty fine.

At the Mascot Dock and Marina in Patchogue, lunch-goers come for the peace and serenity.

Instead, they’re inhaling a lung full of car fumes.

Carolyn Meoli visits every summer.

“Why do you have that running and running and running? And one man said to me, it’s really none of your business. I said, yes it is because I’m breathing it,” she said.

It was these complaints that prompted village leaders to draft a resolution limiting car idling to 10 minutes on any village-owned property. Trustee Joseph Keyes says it’s all about the limiting air pollution.

“The fumes, the noise, it kind of disturbs the whole atmosphere and the peace, and just a waste of fuel consumption. I can’t believe that people do that, but they do,” he said.

The resolution may not be enforced until August, but CBS2’s Christina Fan found out what drivers on the marina thought, especially idling drivers.

Fan: “We noticed your car was idling.”

Driver: “Yeah.”

Fan: “They’re passing a new resolution so that you can’t really do that anymore.”

Driver: “Can’t idle?”

Fan: “Yes.

Driver: “Wow, interesting.”

Fan: “No more than 10 minutes.”

Driver: “OK, I’ll turn it off, then. I don’t mind.”

The new resolution allows drivers to be fined up to $1,000. But Mayor Paul Pontieri says they will give people ample warning. The enforcement is not about making money.

“It really is about the environment. It’s about taking care of the community,” he said.

The village also cracked down on its own fleet of vehicles. Municipal trucks, including the mayor’s own car, also have to obey the no-idling resolution.