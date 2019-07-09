



– Opening statements will be held Tuesday in the federal trial of an alleged gang member accused of shooting an FBI agent in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Crips gang member Ronnell Watson opened fire on agent Christopher Harper last December during a drug stakeout in the Canarsie neighborhood.

Harper was inside a car conducting surveillance near the corner of E. 92nd Street and Avenue N when suspects drove by, firing into his vehicle around 3:30 p.m.

Even though the agent was struck in the shoulder, sources say he managed to return fire as the suspects fled. One of the suspects was hit by gunfire, according to sources. He was arrested when he showed up at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center seeking treatment for at least one gunshot wound, according to sources.

The second suspect was captured outside a business nearby on Remsen Avenue, according to sources.

Harper survived after being shot in the torso.

The first witness to testify will be agent Harper’s wife, who was on the phone with her husband when he was shot.

A recording of her 9-1-1 call will be played to the jury.

