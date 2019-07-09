CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Uber is taking ride sharing to new heights after launching its new air service between John F. Kennedy Airport and Midtown Manhattan.

A trip could take up to two hours by car would now take around a half hour in an Uber copter.

It doesn’t come cheap: A single ride costs about $200.

Only customers that have achieved platinum and diamond status in the company’s rewards programs are eligible.

The service will eventually be branded under the name “Uber Air.”

