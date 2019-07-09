Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man who shot a woman in the face in Queens Tuesday.
Officers responded to the scene in Astoria at around 10 a.m.
Investigators say the woman was shot inside her apartment on 34th Avenue near 24th Street.
She was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive.
Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.
There’s no word yet on the motive for the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.