



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Roaring crowds of enthusiastic fans are expected to pack Lower Manhattan Wednesday to celebrate the World Cup champion U.S. Women’s National Team.

The U.S. woman will be passing through the Canyon of Heroes. The barricades were already up at the start of the week. The sidewalk along Broadway is decorated with names of the United States’ greatest athletes.

On Wednesday, fans will gather to celebrate the American women capturing their record fourth World Cup championship with Sunday’s 2-0 win over The Netherlands.

The team returned to the United States on Monday afternoon. They were greeted by fans at Newark Liberty International Airport, posing for photos on a red carpet.

The team has surpassed the sports world to become feminist icons, empowering generations of women.

“I am such a proud New Yorker. It’s in my blood. It’s everywhere I go. It’s such a special place, and obviously for this to be our first stop back here when we get back to the States, it’s incredible,” defender Crystal Dunn said.

Dunn, 27, is from Long Island and learned how to play soccer in Rockville Centre.

“This starts, like, an amazing three days of getting to just release all that emotional, physical exhaustion that we’ve had over the last 30 days and just be able to celebrate and make sure that everything is worth it,” Morgan said. “Now we just get to enjoy each other’s company and just have fun.”

Watch: U.S. Women’s National Team Returns Home After World Cup Win



The Downtown Alliance is busy collecting about a ton of shredded recycled paper that will be distributed to participating businesses along the route.

“Right now, it’s over two dozen. We’re going to continue to work on that. Not everyone can open their windows any more. But we’re gonna have a lot of healthy participation and people are really exited for this moment,” Downtown Alliance president Jessica Lappin said. “It’s just sort of mesmerizing to see and adds to the whole experience.”

Jessica Lappin, President Of The Alliance For Downtown New York, On Preparing For The Parade



The parade begins at Battery Park at 9:30 a.m. and will end at City Hall. CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com will have live coverage all throughout the event. Join us!