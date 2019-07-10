WATCH LIVE'Saluting The Champions' U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Get Key To City
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the man who pulled a gun on a bodega worker in Harlem.

Police say the suspect began arguing with the cashier over the price of an item.

During the argument, the suspect pulled out a gun.

He ended up leaving the store with the item without paying for it, police said.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on June 30th at 125th Street near Amsterdam Avenue.

Several other customers were in the store at the time, but no one was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

 

