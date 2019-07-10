Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There are new reports of Legionnaires’ disease in New York City.
The city’s health department reports two people who live at 400 West 43rd Street – known as Manhattan Plaza – have recently been diagnosed with the illness that is often tied to contaminated building water tanks.
Residents are being given information on possible exposure and how to protect themselves from getting sick.
Residents who have chronic lung disease are most at risk, along with those who have compromised immune systems.