NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island couple died at the hospital after they were found unresponsive in the water off Far Rockaway Beach in Queens.
According to family members, 25-year-old Umarie Chamble and 28-year-old Keylon Ramsay were attending a friend’s birthday party at the beach when they went into the water and drowned.
“He was my first son, he was the best son I could ask for,” Ramsay’s father told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas in an exclusive interview. “It hurts, it’s breaking my heart right now. There’s not much I can say, but he was a fantastic kid. It just breaks my heart that I don’t have him anymore.”
Police responded to a 911 call just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived at Ninth Street and Seagirt Boulevard, they found the Inwood couple in the water near the shoreline.
They were rushed to Saint John’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Ramsay’s father said he spoke with him around 8 p.m. The next call he got was about the drowning.
He also said his son didn’t like to go into the water.
There were no lifeguards on duty at that hour, Cline-Thomas reported.