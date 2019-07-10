Comments
ONTARIO (CBSNewYork) – A man survived an incredible plunge off the Canadian side of Niagara Falls.
Ontario police responded to a call around 4 a.m. Tuesday for a man in crisis near the Horseshoe Falls.
Officers watched him jump in the river and tumble 188 feet down the giant waterfall.
He was then spotted on some rocks and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man is believed to be only the second person to survive a plunge over the falls without any protection. The other case happened in 2003.