NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One of our hometown heroes in Wednesday’s ticker tape parade is New York native Allie Long.

CBS2’s Dick Brennan explains how she’s inspiring young soccer stars on Long Island.

All season long, Allie Long has crushed it, helping the United States win its fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The notable Northport alum isn’t just bringing home the trophy, but encouragement to young girls across Long Island.

“It’s inspiring to us, to know that one of us can go that far,” said soccer player Aidan Athanasio.

“I am proud that she went to our school,” said soccer player Megan Parness.

Allie’s win feels like a win for every member of the current girl’s soccer team, helping them realize their dreams aren’t as far away they once thought.

“I want to play at the highest level I can, if it’s the U.S. national team,” said soccer player Bailey Piper.

Bailey, 15, met Allie a few years back. She practices at least five days a week, wanting to follow in Allie’s footsteps.

“Allie proves that with hard work, you can do that,” Bailey said.

Someone who knows that best is her former coach.

“You can see when she worked with the team what her talent and ability was,” said former varsity girls soccer coach Tom Fazio.

Even as a freshman, Allie was an instant starter, leading her teams to perfect regular seasons all four years.

“It is rare. It’s not like every kid can walk out and be a starter as a freshman,” Fazio said.

The current head coach of the girl’s soccer team hopes her players get inspired by the camaraderie of Allie’s team.

“The whole team, the way they came together, it just seemed like a close-knit team. It’s great for women’s soccer, it’s great for the country,” said Aija Gipp, the head coach of Northport girls soccer.

And it’s great for the town, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported.

Allie was first team all state as a sophomore, junior and senior.

She once scored three goal in the last 10 minutes of a game to lead her team to victory.