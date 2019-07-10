



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Soccer fans from one particular part of Long Island weren’t going to miss honoring the Women’s World Cup champs for anything.

They made the trip to the ticker-tape parade in Manhattan from Rockville Centre, and CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan tagged along with them.

Dressed in red, white and blue, they were up at the crack of dawn and met near St. Agnes Cathedral. Young fans and players eventually boarded a Long Island Rail Road train on their way to pay tribute to the star of their village.

United States National Team defender Crystal Dunn.

“She played at the school that we play at,” one young fan said.

Crammed in train seats, their arms were filled with posters. The fans were also loaded with admiration for the homegrown hero paving the way to the American women’s fourth World Cup title, earned with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands on Sunday.

“It’s very exciting. It’s so cool to see how many coming to support the team,” a fan said.

“She shows that you can have fun and super competitive and so, just as a mom, it’s just the best thing. We can’t wait to celebrate her today,” one mother said.

The 22 kids and six parents have followed Dunn since the beginning and on Wednesday their way through Penn Station and onto the subway, counting the minutes until Dunn was to be honored in front of the nation.

Dunn caught sight of the Rockville Centre contingency and waved like crazy, beaming and shouting thanks.

“She’s such an inspiration to young boys and girls at our town, who are … they can get there,” one fan said.

“I did a soccer training clinic with her and she was so sweet,” another said.

Dunn was an All-State player and three-time state champion at South Side High School and went on to star at the University of North Carolina.

Wednesday’s experience had to leave a lot of her fans wondering if one among them could be the next Crystal Dunn.