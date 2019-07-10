



Thousands of people are expected to salute the World Cup-champion U.S. Women’s soccer team today with a parade up the Canyon of Heroes.

Tune in to CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for live coverage of the event.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Broadway between Battery and City Hall

Street closures:

The NYPD will start closing streets on Broadway between Battery and Reade Street around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The Brooklyn Bridge Centre Street exit and Park Row entrance will be closed for the duration of the parade. Drivers should use the Frankfort Street/Pearl Street entrance.

NYPD will begin street closures on Broadway, Reade St, Chambers St & Battery Pl at approx. 7:30AM on 7/10. Pedestrians will be able to cross Broadway at Greenwich, Exchange, Cedar, Cortlandt, & Vesey Sts. Street closures & timing are at the discretion of NYPD. cc: @nyc311 https://t.co/FtsikFXxpZ — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) July 9, 2019

No parking will take effect at 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Deliveries will be restricted between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Service changes:

NYC Transit customers are encouraged to use the following stations to access the parade:

WTC – Cortland (1 train)

Fulton Street (J, Z, 2, 3 trains)

Wall Street (2, 3 trains)

South Ferry/Whitehall Street (1, R, W trains)

Brooklyn Bridge – City Hall (4, 5, 6 trains)

*Customers will disabilities can watch from an accessible area south of Wall Street’s Charging Bull, with access from the Bowling Green 4 and 5 train station.

The following stations are expected to experience crowding:

Fulton Street (A, C, 4, 5 trains)

Wall Street (4, 5 trains)

Bowling Green (4, 5 trains)

Chambers Street – WTC/Park Place (A, C, E, 2, 3 trains)

Cortland Street (R, W trains)

*The City Hall R and W train station will be bypassed between 8:30 and 11 a.m.

Long Island Rail Road:

Customers can take the train to Penn Station or Atlantic Terminal. From Penn Station, catch a downtown 1 train to South Ferry or Cortland Street or a 2 or 3 train to Fulton Street or Wall Street. From Atlantic Terminal, catch a Manhattan-bound 2 or 3 train to Fulton Street or Wall Street or a R or W train to Rector Street.

Seven additional trains will leave Penn Station between 2:22 p.m. and 3:48 p.m. to help customers get home from the parade.

Babylon Branch:

2:22 p.m. express to Rockville Centre, then all stops to Babylon

2:32 p.m. express to Lynbrook, then all stops to Babylon

3:00 p.m. stopping at Jamaica, Rockville Centre, then all stops to Babylon

Port Jefferson Branch to Hicksville/Huntington:

2:29 p.m. stopping at Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, New Hyde Park, then all stops to Huntington

3:24 p.m. stopping at Jamaica, Mineola, Westbury and Hicksville

Far Rockaway Branch:

3:48 p.m. express to Locust Manor, then all stops to Far Rockaway

Port Washington Branch to Great Neck:

3:40 p.m. stopping at Woodside, Flushing-Main Street, then all stops to Great Neck

Metro-North Railroad:

Customers can take the train to Grand Central, then catch a downtown/Brooklyn-bound 4, 5 or 6 train to Brooklyn Bridge – City Hall or Bowling Green.

Select trains will be lengthened on the New Haven line, a special extra train will be staged on the Harlem line, and extra staff will be on hand at Grand Central to help manage crowds.

For more information from the MTA, click here.