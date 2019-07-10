CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Canyon of Heroes, Local TV, New York, Saluting The Champions, Soccer, Sports, Ticker-Tape Parade, U.S. Women's National Team, U.S. women's soccer, World Cup


At A Glance

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of jubilant fans cheered and screamed as the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team was given a special ovation on Wednesday, courtesy of the Big Apple: A ticker-tape parade up the Canyon of Heroes.

The team’s World Cup victory inspired fans young and old to line the parade route, cheering their hearts out. Watch and relive the parade and presentation for the Key to the City.

The Parade

U.S. Womens’ National Team World Cup Victory Parade In NYC (Part 1)

U.S. Womens’ National Team World Cup Victory Parade In NYC (Part 2)

U.S. Womens’ National Team World Cup Victory Parade In NYC (Part 3)

Presentation Of The Team & Key To The City

Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray Celebrate USWNT’s World Cup Win

NYPD Officer Lauren Leggio Sings National Anthem

U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro Congratulates USWNT

Co-Captain Carli Lloyd Delivers World Cup Victory Speech

Mayor De Blasio, First Lady McCray Present USWNT With Keys To NYC

Head Coach Jill Ellis Delivers World Cup Victory Speech

Co-Captain Megan Rapinoe Delivers World Cup Victory Speech


Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s