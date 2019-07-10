At A Glance
- Views From New York City’s Canyon Of Heroes
- Photos: USWNT Celebrates World Cup Win
- Complete Coverage
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of jubilant fans cheered and screamed as the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team was given a special ovation on Wednesday, courtesy of the Big Apple: A ticker-tape parade up the Canyon of Heroes.
The team’s World Cup victory inspired fans young and old to line the parade route, cheering their hearts out. Watch and relive the parade and presentation for the Key to the City.
The Parade
U.S. Womens’ National Team World Cup Victory Parade In NYC (Part 1)
U.S. Womens’ National Team World Cup Victory Parade In NYC (Part 2)
U.S. Womens’ National Team World Cup Victory Parade In NYC (Part 3)
Presentation Of The Team & Key To The City
Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray Celebrate USWNT’s World Cup Win
NYPD Officer Lauren Leggio Sings National Anthem
U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro Congratulates USWNT
Co-Captain Carli Lloyd Delivers World Cup Victory Speech
Mayor De Blasio, First Lady McCray Present USWNT With Keys To NYC
Head Coach Jill Ellis Delivers World Cup Victory Speech
Co-Captain Megan Rapinoe Delivers World Cup Victory Speech