NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a suspect is under arrest in a stray bullet shooting that injured two people on a crowded basketball court.

Ishmael Williams, 18, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the May 15 shooting at Walton Playground in the Fordham section of the Bronx.

He was charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

The shooting was captured by surveillance cameras. One suspect fired multiple shots before putting the gun into a backpack and running away.

A 16-year-old boy was struck in the foot, and a 47-year-old man was hit in the forearm. Both were expected to survive.

Police say they’re still searching for Williams’ alleged accomplice.

