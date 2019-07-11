Comments
FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A car smashed into a bakery in Fair Lawn Thursday morning.
It happened at around 10:40 a.m. at Zadie’s Bakery at 19-09 Fair Lawn Avenue.
The driver, a 79-year-old woman, was pulling into a parking spot and hit the gas instead of the brakes, police said. Neither she nor another 90-year-old male passenger were injured in the incident.
A 64-year-old Queens man suffered a leg injury from flying glass and was treated and released at the scene, police said.
The driver was issued a summons for careless driving.
The bakery was deemed uninhabitable after the crash.