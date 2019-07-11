CBSN New YorkWatch Now
FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A car smashed into a bakery in Fair Lawn Thursday morning.

A car crashed into a bakery in Fair Lawn, N.J. on July 11, 2019. (credit: Twitter/@boydaloving)

It happened at around 10:40 a.m. at Zadie’s Bakery at 19-09 Fair Lawn Avenue.

The driver, a 79-year-old woman, was pulling into a parking spot and hit the gas instead of the brakes, police said. Neither she nor another 90-year-old male passenger were injured in the incident.

A 64-year-old Queens man suffered a leg injury from flying glass and was treated and released at the scene, police said.

The driver was issued a summons for careless driving.

The bakery was deemed uninhabitable after the crash.

