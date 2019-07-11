Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man suffered a spinal fracture after being hit in the head with a pan in Brooklyn.
Police said four suspects attacked the 41-year-old victim around 12:30 a.m. on June 30 in Cypress Hills.
They allegedly struck him with a pan and stole his cellphone.
He was taken to the hospital with a spinal fracture, bruising to his body and cuts to his face.
