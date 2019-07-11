



— It’s that time of the year again for Noah Syndergaard — trade rumor time.

According to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi, at least three teams have expressed strong interest in the 26-year-old right-hander, who is not having the season the Mets envisioned when they beat back overtures last season in the hope of him being the co-ace of the staff in what was supposed to be a 2019 of challenging for a playoff spot.

Instead, the Mets (40-50) have the second-worst record in the NL and Syndergaard has a 4.68 ERA, which would be the worst mark of his career if the season ended today. At this point, they look like clear sellers heading into the July 31 trade deadline.

So, the reports have started to surface again, because there’s no denying Syndergaard’s ability. His high-90s fastball and command are that of an elite pitcher. Perhaps teams think a change of scenery would bring both out of him again on a more consistent basis.

The San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros have the most interest, Morosi reported. As top-of-the-rotation arms go, Syndergaard is a relative bargain at the $6 million he’s making this season and he is arbitration eligible for two more seasons.

Morosi said the Mets would need to get back at least one Major League-ready starting pitcher to justify trading Syndergaard, who is 6-4 this season and 43-26 with a 3.23 ERA in 104 appearances, all but one starts, during his five-year career. Morosi also said Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen would be under considerable pressure to get a big return for Syndergaard, given how badly the offseason trade for veteran second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz has turned out.

SNY’s Andy Martino reported a trade of Syndergaard, if it’s going to happen, might be more likely in the offseason.

The Mets are reportedly listening to offers for right-hander Zack Wheeler, who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after this season. The Yankees and Boston Red Sox are among the teams believed to have interest.