INSELIN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It was a scary ride for commuters aboard an NJ TRANSIT train after a door opened mid-ride.

A commuter shared video on social media, showing commuters riding near the door open and the train not stopping.

NJ TRANSIT train traveling to Penn Station with a door open. (Credit: @amitktweet)

The door reportedly opened in the middle of the ride Wednesday morning from Metropark Station and stayed open until the next stop on the train’s journey to New York’s Penn Station.

NJ TRANSIT officials said the train was immediately taken out of service and they are investigating.

No one was hurt when the door slid open.

