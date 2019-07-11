



newly expanded speed camera law takes effect today in New York City.

That means there are nearly 1,000 speed zones around the city.

It’s part of a state push to install thousands of cameras with longer hours of enforcement to keep a closer eye on drivers in school zones, even after school hours.

Enforcement will be expanded from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday all year round.

The city will also install the cameras in more school zones, from 140 to a maximum of 750. About 40 will be installed each month until the end of the year.

The cameras are calibrated to give drivers a ticket if they go 36 miles an hour or higher, which is 11 miles over the speed limit. The fine starts at $50.

Last year, the city collected $45 million from the speed camera program.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said it’s not about the money, though. City officials say statistics show over 80 percent of people who get a first speeding ticket don’t get another.

A press conference is planned for 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx.

The corridor near P.S. 28 on East Tremont Avenue ranks in the top 10 percent worst areas for the number of people killed or hurt in a crash. But until now, the school didn’t have a speed camera.