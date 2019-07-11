



— Pedestrians in Long Island City, Queens have been dealing with an itchy situation.

A patch of poison ivy has been growing on a fence owned by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Residents told CBS2’s Christina Fan on Thursday that they’ve complained about it for a while.

Now, relief is on the way.

The patch is easy to miss, but the consequences of touching it are severe.

Most people are oblivious to the danger that lurks by them on the sidewalk on the Long Island Rail Road fence in Long Island City. But for families living in the area, the ivy has been a problem they’ve been tirelessly trying to fix.

“It’s easy, easy to touch it,” one person said.

Neighbors said they called 311 repeatedly to try and eradicate the ivy, but their complaints went nowhere. The poison ivy, which is located by the Pulaski Bridge on Jackson Avenue, stretches several feet wide.

“It’s really dangerous. I hope that they take it out soon,” one person said.

When Fan reached out to the MTA on Thursday, a spokesperson admitted the ivy was on the agency’s property but that it had just recently found out about the problem.

“I think there are a lot of things the city should be cleaning up. This is a very family-friendly area, and a lot of things are not family-friendly around here,” one resident said.

The MTA sent a crew to clean up the ivy early Thursday afternoon.