



Parole officers and police in upstate New York have launched a manhunt for a convicted rapist who has cut off his ankle monitor and is now on the run.

According to CBS-affiliate WBNG, Christopher Block’s electronic ankle device was found in Skaneateles, New York just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Investigators say they are looking for 61-year-old Christopher Block who cut off his ankle monitor in Skaneateles, N.Y. Police say Block raped two women in 1984. https://t.co/lq9OKymf0p pic.twitter.com/hw9lU4OjRQ — WBNG 12 News (@WBNG12News) July 11, 2019

The 61-year-old served over 30 years in prison for the violent, knifepoint rape of two women in Syracuse in 1984.

Block was sentenced to over 50 years in jail on charges of kidnapping, rape, sexual abuse, burglary, and weapons charges.

He is a Level-3 sex offender, the highest level in the criminal justice system, but his sentence was recently reduced and he was released by the New York State Parole Board last year.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) said the convicted rapist was slated to be on probation for the next 15 years before breaking out of his tracking device.

Authorities say the 61-year-old escapee should be considered “extremely dangerous.”

The DOCCS is asking anyone with information about Block’s location to call 518-257-4213.