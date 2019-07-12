Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying four female suspects tied to a series of violent robberies.
All of the incidents happened in West Harlem on July 25.
In one incident, the suspects approached a 42-year-old woman on West 135th Street from behind and striking the victim in the face with a rock. Fortunately, the victim wasn’t seriously hurt.
Two other women were attacked the same day. In those cases, they were thrown to the ground and their valuables were stolen.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.