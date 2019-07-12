



— Two Monmouth County communities are separated by a lake and a controversial locked gate, and some are calling for its removal.

Asbury Park sits across a footbridge from Ocean Grove. At the end of the bridge is a gate that is locked at night. Some say it shouldn’t be, CBSN New York’s Meg Baker reports.

Eileen Chapman, Asbury Park councilwoman, has asked Neptune Township to keep the gates open for emergency situations and for those who work in Asbury and live in Ocean Grove.

“We see and hear so many concerns from residents on both sides of the lake that it’s difficult to get home after midnight. There’s many people who live in Ocean Grove,” she said.

Dani Fiori owns the Sweet Dani B cookie cafe in Asbury but lives in Ocean Grove. She bikes or walks over the footbridge.

“I actually don’t like the social message of it at all,” she said. “And also, as an adult, I don’t like having a curfew.”

The gates were installed in 1995 as a form of crime prevention. Chapman says Asbury was a much different city at the time.

“As you can see, you know, 20 years later, so much has changed, and we’re neighboring communities. We should be working together,” she said.

The gates on the two footbridges are locked from midnight to 5 a.m. Only Neptune Township has the keys.

CBS2 reached out to Neptune officials and has not heard back.