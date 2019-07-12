



– Following CBS2’s reporting on traffic awaiting passengers returning home through LaGuardia Airport , relief is now apparently on the way.

Earlier this week, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner exposed major issues popping up as New York’s second biggest airport builds out its latest expansion.

Rozner reported on the frustration felt by passengers trying to get home from LaGuardia Airport.

“Four drivers cancelled on me. Two drivers just stopped outside, didn’t even move. So a total of six cars, 45 minutes, nobody showed up,” John Santorelli said.

MORE: Endless Traffic, Mass Confusion, Ride-Share Price Gouging Creating Chaos At LaGuardia Airport

Over and over CBS2 saw backed up roads, leading ride share drivers to cancel on passengers waiting in the Terminal B parking garage.

CBS2 didn’t see any police directing traffic and Port Authority police confirmed it’s an open invitation for aggressive hustlers.

On the heels of CBS2’s reporting, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is now getting involved.

“The Governor has directed the Port Authority to increase Port Authority Police presence at LaGuardia to ramp up enforcement of illegal livery cab activity and address traffic resulting from a combination of record summer passenger volumes and peak construction of the new airport. He has also directed the State Police to work with the Port Authority to provide additional assistance as needed,” the governor said in a statement Friday.

Just months ago, Cuomo cut the ribbon at Terminal B, applauding the $8 billion transformation. It’s the first new airport built in the United States in 25 years.

“This for us is a dream coming to life,” Cuomo said.

But for riders trying to get home, it has been a nightmare.

On Thursday, Rozner went on a ride with a Lyft driver to do a pickup.

“So you have six lanes coming into one,” Nabi Israfil explained.

“This is the total extent of police presence right here at the merge – he’s not helping traffic, he’s just witnessing traffic. He’s not involved in any of the flow,” the driver continued.

Further, the portable bathrooms available for drivers seem to be stinking up the area where they usually have to wait at least an hour.

The Port Authority stood by its strategy for ride share pick-ups and claimed it has reduced congestion and allowed customers to exit the airport more quickly.

The agency previously released the following statement regarding the ongoing problems at LaGuardia: