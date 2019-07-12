Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD pulled over a New Jersey man driving in the High Occupancy Vehicle lane in Brooklyn with a homemade dummy in the back seat.
According to police, the driver was coming from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Tuesday morning when he was stopped near the Gowanus Expressway ramp.
That’s when the officer spotted the fake passenger, wearing sunglasses, an orange hoodie and even a seat belt.
The driver was given a summons.