NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD pulled over a New Jersey man driving in the High Occupancy Vehicle lane in Brooklyn with a homemade dummy in the back seat.

According to police, the driver was coming from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Tuesday morning when he was stopped near the Gowanus Expressway ramp.

That’s when the officer spotted the fake passenger, wearing sunglasses, an orange hoodie and even a seat belt.

The driver was given a summons.

