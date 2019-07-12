CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to close the Rikers Island jail complex and replace it with community based prisons.

“This was an unworkable plan,” said Cuomo. It was unworkable from the day it was announced.

Plans to shutdown the complex have stalled as some of the sites selected for smaller facilities faced community opposition.

The governor says community reaction should have been anticipated, and the 10-year timeline is too long.

On Friday the mayor defended the plan and said it is moving forward.

“The votes will happen in the next few months and we will be off Rikers Island faster than originally predicted,” said de Blasio.

The expected date to close Rikers will be sometime in 2027.

