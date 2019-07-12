Comments
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) – The House will vote today on a bill to renew the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.
Last month, 9/11 first responders and comedian Jon Stewart called on Congress to extend the fund.
“Why is this so damn hard and takes so damn long?” Stewart said.
“You all said you would never forget. Well I’m here to make sure that you don’t,” said retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez, who died weeks after testifying.
The bill is named in honor of first responders Luis Alvarez, Ray Pfeifer and James Zadroga.
It’s expected to pass easily.