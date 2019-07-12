CBSN New YorkWatch Now
PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey-based chain of pizza shops is serving up the crust – just the crust.

Villa Italian Kitchen says it’s the best part of the pizza and they’ll soon add crust-only slices to their menu.

While there are some fans of the idea on social media, others vehemently opposed, calling it “absolute madness” and “just a brunch of breadsticks.”

The crust-only slices go on sale July 18 at participating locations for $2.75.

