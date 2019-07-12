CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattanhenge, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Yorkers caught a spectacular view in the middle of Midtown Friday as the sunset event known as “Manhattanhenge” returned.

Hundreds of people crowded 42nd Street in the heart of the city, with cellphones in hand.

They were able to catch the sunset as it lined up with Manhattan’s street grid – lighting up city buildings and traffic with an incredible glow.

The stunning sight happens two days every spring and summer and Friday’s weather was picture perfect to take it all in.

New Yorkers will get one more chance to watch it on Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s