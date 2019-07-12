Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Yorkers caught a spectacular view in the middle of Midtown Friday as the sunset event known as “Manhattanhenge” returned.
Hundreds of people crowded 42nd Street in the heart of the city, with cellphones in hand.
They were able to catch the sunset as it lined up with Manhattan’s street grid – lighting up city buildings and traffic with an incredible glow.
The stunning sight happens two days every spring and summer and Friday’s weather was picture perfect to take it all in.
New Yorkers will get one more chance to watch it on Saturday.