NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mets great Dwight Gooden has been arrested for possession of cocaine, according to published reports.
The New York Post reported the Cy Young Award-winning pitcher was arrested by police Sunday in Holmdel Township, N.J., after police pulled him over. The report also says Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and and being under the influence at the time.Gooden, who played for the New York Mets from 1984 to 1994 and then with the New York Yankees, was selected for four All-Star Games.
In 2017 Gooden was given a key to the city 31 years after the team’s thrilling World Series win over the Boston Red Sox.
He has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction. He told ESPN he missed the 1986 World Series parade because he was getting high. In 2016 the Yankees reportedly offered to pay for Gooden’s drug treatment if he needed it.
Darryl Strawberry has said publicly Gooden has a cocaine problem and that he fears for his former teammate’s life. Gooden has responded by saying he’s fine and that his friendship with Strawberry is now over.