CHICAGO (CBSNewYork) – R. Kelly has been arrested by NYPD officers on multiple charges, CBS2 sources have confirmed.
A task force that reportedly included New York police officers took the embattled R&B singer into custody Thursday night in Chicago. The NYPD worked with federal agents from Homeland Security during the arrest.
Authorities say Kelly is facing 13 charges including child pornography, enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, and obstruction of justice.
In February, Kelly was charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual abuse against women and minors.
Eleven additional charges of sexual assault followed in May. The singer pleaded not guilty to the accusations in June.
NYPD sources tell CBS2 that Kelly faces extradition to New York City, but he is not expected to arrive on Friday. The exact charges in the case are expected to to released at some point on Friday.
