NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder and Long Island native Allie Long says her key to New York City has been stolen.

Mayor Bill de Blasio presented each player with a key during their World Cup victory celebration Wednesday. Hours later, they flew to Los Angeles for the ESPY Awards, where they won Best Team.

“After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room. Do you make copies @NYCMayor? I would love a new one,” Long tweeted late Thursday night.

Long grew up on Long Island where she attended Northport High School.

