NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police now know the name of the suspect wanted in the attempted rape of a 73-year-old woman in the Financial District earlier this month.
Investigators say 23-year-old Clarence Bradley demanded sex from the victim, then punched her in the face when she refused, knocking her teeth out and breaking her eye socket. He also allegedly stole $20 from her bag.
The incident happened just before 1 a.m. on July 7 in front of the DMV building on Greenwich Street.
Bradley is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
According to police, Bradley has multiple identifiable tattoos, including the words “RIP Joe” on his right forearm and “Clarice” on his left forearm. He also has tattoos of a red feather and a mouth with a tongue sticking out on his arm.
Anyone who sees Bradley or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.