NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 76-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting in Queens.
The woman was driving near Guy R. Brewer Boulevard and 118th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday when a bullet came through her passenger side window and grazed the back of her head.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she is in stable condition, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports.
Police say if the bullet had struck at even a slightly different angle, it could have killed her.
According to investigators, the woman was not the intended target and she did not see the shooter.
Police haven’t released any description of the suspect at this time.