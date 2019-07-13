Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A live touring show based on the popular children’s song “Baby Shark” is coming to New York this fall.
“Baby Shark Live!” will stop at the Tilles Center in Brookville on Thursday, Nov. 7, then play the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on Friday, Nov. 8.
Both performances start at 6 p.m. The show is about 80 minutes long, including one 20-minute intermission.
Special meet-and-greet tickets are also available, offering access to an after-show photo opportunity with the characters Baby Shark and Pinkfong.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit babysharklive.com.