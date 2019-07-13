CBSN New YorkWatch Now
WIMBLEDON, England (AP)Simona Halep was not focused on trying to prevent Serena Williams from winning a 24th Grand Slam title. All Halep cared about was winning Wimbledon for the first time.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: Simona Halep of Romania celebrates championship point in her Ladies’ Singles final against Serena Williams of The United States during Day twelve of The Championships – Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Pretty much perfect from start to finish, Halep beat Williams 6-2, 6-2 in stunning fashion in the final at the All England Club on Saturday.

The whole thing took only 56 minutes.

Halep made only three unforced errors, a remarkably low total and 23 fewer than Williams.

This is the third consecutive Grand Slam final lost by Williams as she tries to equal the all-time record with 24 major trophies. She was the runner-up to Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon a year ago.

