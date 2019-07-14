



— Police say a man lost several teeth after he was assaulted on a bus in the Bronx earlier this month.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on July 2.

A 55-year-old man was on an MTA BX36 bus traveling eastbound on East 180th Street near Third Avenue.

Police say an unknown individual approached the 55-year-old while they were on the bus and started punching the man in the face repeatedly.

The individual then got off the bus.

The victim also got off the bus and walked to a local hospital for treatment. Police say he lost eight teeth as a result of the assault.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.