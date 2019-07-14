NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A plane leaving Newark Liberty International Airport was diverted to John F. Kennedy International Airport after takeoff Sunday morning.
The JetBlue flight was heading to Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.
According to the airline, the crew smelled an unusual odor after taking off, and some crew members and passengers reported feeling sick.
The flight was diverted to JFK “out of an abundance of caution.”
“The aircraft will be inspected before returning to service, and flight 1203 will continue to Santo Domingo on a different aircraft,” JetBlue said in a statement.
Saturday morning, a JetBlue flight at Newark was stopped just before takeoff after, according to sources, a picture of a man in a suicide vest showed up on two flight attendants’ phones through iPhone airdrop.
All 150 passengers on that plane had to get off and take a bus back to the terminal. All bags on the plane were removed and searched, and passengers were re-screened. The plane eventually took off around noon.